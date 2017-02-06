Our planet is threatened by Trump's careless decision on Paris Accord' - Leonardo DiCaprio rants

Hollywood actor and renowned environmental crusader, Leonardo DiCaprio is not here for President Trump's position on climate change.
In an Instagram post soon after news broke that Trump would be withdrawing the U.S. from the Paris Climate Agreement, DiCaprio put the full force of his star power behind his beliefs saying, 'our future on this planet is now more at risk than ever before'. Read his full post after the cut...
You can start by supporting these organizations on the front lines of this fight:
1. @NRDC_Org: nrdc.org
2. @indivisibleteam: indivisibleguide.com/act-
3. Resistance Manual: www.resistancemanual.org/
4. Stand Up America: standupamerica.com/act
5. Take action on BeforeTheFlood.com/Act
