Osinbajo holds closed door meeting with Northern leaders, says FG would not tolerate Northern youths threat to Igbos

Speaking at the meeting, Osibanjo said the ultimatum by a group of Arewa youths could not be ignored and would not be tolerated as the hate speeches if not stopped, could throw the nation into serious crisis. The acting president in his speech, said:
"As a government, we are determined to ensure the unity of the country along the lines of our Constitution and I want to say that hate and divisive speech or divisive behaviour where it is illegal will be met with the full force of the law. I want to ensure that there is no doubt at all that it is the resolve of the government that none will be allowed to get away with making speeches that can cause sedition or that can cause violence. This is especially because when we make these kinds of pronouncement and do things that can cause violence or destruction of lives and property, we are no longer in control. Those who make those speeches are no longer in control. So I want to emphasize that government will take very seriously any attempts to cause violence or disrupt the peace of this country. And that is very important because you cannot control violence once it begins. These days, wars do not end and I am sure that those who have seen or experienced war in any shape or form will not wish it on their worst enemies. This is not a time to retreat behind ethnic lines, moments like this are not for isolating ourselves. I want to urge all of us here and the entire Nigerian populace to come together and work together" he said.
Osinbajo will first meet the Northern and South East leaders separately on different days this week and then meet them together afterwards.
Present at his meeting with the Northern leaders today were Bukola Saraki; Speaker of the House of Representative, Yakubu Dogara; Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Gabriel Olonishakin; Chairman of Arewa Consultative Forum and former Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Comassie, spokesperson of the Northern Elders Forum Prof. Ango Abdullahi, former governor of Sokoto State, Aliyu Wamako, former deputy governor of Plateau State, Pauline Tallen; Publisher of Leadership Newspapers, Sam Ndah-Isaiah and others.
No comments:
Post a Comment