Friday, 16 June 2017

Osinbajo gets in touch with Buhari everyday- Lai Mohammed says

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, was a guest on Channels TV Thursday where he disclosed that acting president, Yemi Osinbajo, was in touch with President Buhari everyday. He said:

"The Acting President is daily in touch with Mr President so I am very confident that Mr President is in the full know of what the Acting President is doing and there is so much trust between the acting president and the president. I don’t think there should be an area of concern at all".
President Buhari on May 7th left Nigeria for the UK for medical checkup.
