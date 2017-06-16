"The Acting President is daily in touch with Mr President so I am very confident that Mr President is in the full know of what the Acting President is doing and there is so much trust between the acting president and the president. I don’t think there should be an area of concern at all".President Buhari on May 7th left Nigeria for the UK for medical checkup.
News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Friday, 16 June 2017
Osinbajo gets in touch with Buhari everyday- Lai Mohammed says
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 6/16/2017 04:04:00 am
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment