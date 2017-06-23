Oscar award winning actor, Daniel Day-Lewis quits acting at the age of 60

Three-time Oscar winner Daniel Day-Lewis, widely considered one of the preeminent actors of his generation has officially announced his plans to retire from acting.
The 60-year-old star, who has played presidents, writers, and gang leaders in a career that has spanned four decades will quit acting after the release of his latest movie scheduled to hit theaters on December 25, 2017.
In a statement, Day-Lewis’ spokeswoman, Leslee Dart says:
“Daniel Day-Lewis will no longer be working as an actor. He is immensely grateful to all of his collaborators and audiences over the many years. This is a private decision and neither he nor his representatives will make any further comment on this subject".
Day-Lewis is the only performer to ever win three best actor Oscars. He was honored for the title role in Steven Spielberg’s “Lincoln,”. He earned two other Academy Award nominations for “Gangs of New York” and “In the Name of the Father.”
