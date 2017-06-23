 Oscar award winning actor, Daniel Day-Lewis quits acting at the age of 60 | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 23 June 2017

Oscar award winning actor, Daniel Day-Lewis quits acting at the age of 60

Three-time Oscar winner Daniel Day-Lewis, widely considered one of the preeminent actors of his generation has officially announced his plans to retire from acting.

The 60-year-old star, who has played presidents, writers, and gang leaders in a career that has spanned four decades will quit acting after the release of his latest movie scheduled to hit theaters on December 25, 2017.

In a statement, Day-Lewis’ spokeswoman, Leslee Dart says: 
“Daniel Day-Lewis will no longer be working as an actor. He is immensely grateful to all of his collaborators and audiences over the many years. This is a private decision and neither he nor his representatives will make any further comment on this subject".
Day-Lewis is the only performer to ever win three best actor Oscars. He was honored for the title role in Steven Spielberg’s “Lincoln,”. He earned two other Academy Award nominations for “Gangs of New York” and “In the Name of the Father.”

Day-Lewis has three children and is married to writer and director Rebecca Miller.
Davido's driver said...

He has done well

23 June 2017 at 13:48
TSLNigeria TV said...

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1813835728931434&id=100009150733044

23 June 2017 at 13:58
Vivian Reginalds said...

aww
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

23 June 2017 at 14:11
Sunday chukwuemeka said...

Das my favorite actor in new York gangsters

23 June 2017 at 14:25

