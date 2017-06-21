Osas and Gbenro Ajibade celebrate their daughter on her first birthday (photos)

Actors, Osas and Gbenro Ajibade took to their Instagram pages to celebrate their daughter, Azariah who is one year old today. Gbenro shared beautiful photos of her and wrote;
"My precious!!!Cant stop thanking God every split second for using you to bless us.Many many more blessed and successful years ahead in Jesus name, Amen..Happy birthday. Love you till eternity"
Osas also shared her photos and wrote;
HAPPIEST 1st BIRTHDAY MY SWEET BLESSED PRECIOUS PRINCESS @azariahajibade .... I have been crying since 12 Midnight hit I'm realizing I'm one of those mothers that cry on their babies birthday! Mommy and Daddy praise God everyday for you - you mean the world to us. I've been so speechless as to how faithful God has been to us!! God will continue to bless you, lift you up in Jesus name and favor you beyond measure!!!. When you get older and can read this know that Mommy and Daddy love you and pray for you everyday! You will be a blessing not just to us but to sooo many! Happiest Birthday my baby Azariah Agnes Tiwatope Osarugue Ajibade"
