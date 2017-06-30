 Orezi invokes Fela for new video “Cooking Pot” as a voice and stand for 'say no to rape' , consensual sex, responsible drinking and safe sex (use of condoms ) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 30 June 2017

Orezi invokes Fela for new video “Cooking Pot” as a voice and stand for 'say no to rape' , consensual sex, responsible drinking and safe sex (use of condoms )

Orezi aka Mr Raggamofin with his history of lined up hits again drops audio and visual for new song “Cooking Pot”. He comes out addressing social vices like Alcoholism, Rape, and Domestic Violence then makes a stand for ConsensualSex.

The Adasa Cookey directed video was shot in a Lagos location with Orezi paying homage to Afrobeat Legend Fela and also kicking off protest for consensual sex as he makes a stand by using his song to pass his message effectively.

The Afrobeat song produced by TymG and Mixed by Ex-O shows a very conscious and serious side of Orezi as he looks to tackle some menace facing the society and using his art of music as a tool.

WATCH AND ENJOY 

 https://youtu.be/oYSE7fiGbDk

