Orezi invokes Fela for new video “Cooking Pot” as a voice and stand for 'say no to rape' , consensual sex, responsible drinking and safe sex (use of condoms )

The Adasa Cookey directed video was shot in a Lagos location with Orezi paying homage to Afrobeat Legend Fela and also kicking off protest for consensual sex as he makes a stand by using his song to pass his message effectively.
The Afrobeat song produced by TymG and Mixed by Ex-O shows a very conscious and serious side of Orezi as he looks to tackle some menace facing the society and using his art of music as a tool.
WATCH AND ENJOY
https://youtu.be/oYSE7fiGbDk
I like..
