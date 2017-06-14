 Optiweb awarded again as the most innovative Digital Mobile Service Provider | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 14 June 2017

Optiweb awarded again as the most innovative Digital Mobile Service Provider

Optiweb Communications Ltd Emerges Most Innovative Digital Mobile Service Provider of the Year 2017 at African Brand Leadership Merit Awards, just after bagging an award for Mobile Education at the prestigious West Africa Mobile Awards (WAMAS) few weeks back...


As a Leading Value Added Service (VAS) Aggregator, Optiweb was selected for its industry standard, its fresh and innovative approach to digital business, strong product partnerships and client relationships. 
Optiweb been one of the fastest and most innovative leading Telecommunications Solutions Company in Nigeria is specialized in developing fresh strategies for businesses and providing top quality Mobile Solutions, Software development and Content Development in the West African Sub Region including Kenya, Ghana, Ivory Coast and Cameroon amongst others. 
Today, Optiweb provides the most advanced solutions in Valued Added Services including, Specialized CRBT, USSD platforms, IVR/Voice, Contest & Gaming, Digital contents, SMS services, Social Media solutions, Mobile & Web Applications, Content Monetization Platforms etc. backed by powerful proprietary technology through locally deployed infrastructure and high-performance enterprise solutions with extensive technical support.
Having been honored with these recognitions as winners of the WAMAS 2017 and African Brand Leadership Merit Awards 2017, the onus falls on Optiweb team to work harder in developing impactful solutions in Africa and diaspora.

More photos below...



