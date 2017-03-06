One Year after, LIB remembers late boxing legend, Muhammad Ali

Until his death, heavyweight champion Muhammad Ali was arguably boxing's most celebrated athlete. He was also known for his public stance against the Vietnam War and his longtime battle with Parkinson's disease that eventually claimed his life on June 3, 2016 at the age of 74 in Phoenix, Arizona.
Born Cassius Clay in Louisville, Kentucky, in 1942, Muhammad Ali became an Olympic gold medalist in 1960 and the world heavyweight boxing champion in 1964. Following his suspension for refusing military service, Ali reclaimed the heavyweight title two more times during the 1970s, winning big against Joe Frazier and George Foreman along the way.
Since he got diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 1984, Ali devoted much of his time to philanthropy, earning the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2005.
Over the years, Ali also supported the Special Olympics and the Make-A-Wish Foundation, among other organizations. In 1996, he lit the Olympic cauldron at the Summer Olympic Games in Atlanta, an emotional moment in sports history.
Years before his death, Ali had planned his own memorial services, saying he wanted to be “inclusive of everyone, where we give as many people an opportunity that want to pay their respects to me,” according to a family spokesman. The three-day event, which took place in Ali’s hometown of Louisville, Kentucky, included an “I Am Ali” festival of public arts, entertainment and educational offerings sponsored by the city, an Islamic prayer program and a memorial service.
Ali is survived by his fourth wife, Yolanda whom he had been married to since 1986. The couple had one son, Asaad, and Ali had several children from previous relationships, including daughter Laila Ali, who followed in his footsteps by becoming a champion boxer.
Universally regarded as one of the greatest boxers in history, Ali's stature as a legend continues to grow even after his death. He is celebrated not only for his remarkable athletic skills but for his willingness to speak his mind and his courage to challenge the status quo.
A memorial service to pay tribute to Muhammad Ali's legacy has been scheduled at the plaza next to the Muhammad Ali Center today between 8 to 9 a.m. The service is planned as a way to honor Ali's legacy and to remember how the city of Louisville came together in peace and unity during the week of The Champ’s passing,
May His Soul Continue to Rest In Peace!
4 comments:
Continue to rest Ali for your name and legacy lives on 🙏🙏😇😇
Great Champ
Continue to Rest In Peace.
Cont. To rest on
