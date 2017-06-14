One year after, LIB remembers late music legend, OJB Jezreel

Before his death, OJB and his team were happy, optimistic and putting finishing touches to plans for his 50th birthday. OJB however suffered a terrible relapse of his kidney ailment which ultimately led to his demise on June 14, 2016.
The respected music producer and singer battled with kidney problems since 2013. He was consequently was flown to India for a transplant. After the successful surgery, OJB Jezreel thanked his first wife, Mama J for being there for him and donating one of her kidneys to save his life.
He was buried on Friday, July 8, 2016 at the Ikoyi cemetery. The funeral service held at RCCG, Grace Chapel at Ogunlana Drive, Surulere before his body was moved to Ikoyi cemetery where he was buried in the same spot where his mother was buried 14 years earlier.
He is survived by three wives and eight children.
As the entertainment industry remembers him one year after his demise, his legacy as a legendary music producer who launched the careers of countless A-list music stars including Paul Play, Ruggedman, X-Appeal, Jazzman, 2face Idibia, and many others remains indelible.
Continue to Rest In Peace!
