"One thing I want you to know when you grow up is that I FOUGHT for you" - Rahma Indimi's emotional message to one of her daughters separated from her

In an emotional birthday message shared via Instagram, Rahma wrote an open letter to one of her daughters separated from her, telling the girl that she fought for her custody and will keep fighting to reunite with her. She wrote;
"I can't believe it is almost a year that I have not set eyes on you, my baby all grown up and beautiful. It breaks my heart that I'm not there for your birthday and it even breaks my heart that I can't whisper Happy birthday to you, nor can I hear your sweet voice. You are my love, my soul, my life and my being. I will always be your mother no matter what. You will always be in my heart. My prayer is that one day Allah will reunite us and we will be together. I love you and happy birthday to you my love. May Allah always protect you and may he give you Iman to be a better person. I wish you all the best things life can offer. It hurts that we are not together but I won't quit fighting for you️I may win, I may not win, but one thing I want you to know when you grow up is that I FOUGHT for you May Allah give us strength. Ameen"
