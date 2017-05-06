"This gentleman is a good person. One of the most respectful young people I know. One mistake doesn't define him.
The pressure on entertainers, especially the young ones is unimaginably enormous. Born into a nation where money is king doesn't help either.Young people, please don't bow to societal pressure to conform, be yourself, money is not the only currency you can spend. Understand the language of your talent and speak it well and your success will be televised. ~FRZ (bible teacher, servant of the true God, Convener, #FreeTheSheeple movement, leader, #TheFreeNation)
Monday, 5 June 2017
"One mistake doesn't define him" OAP, Freeze defends Dammy Krane
