Ondo APC chieftain, Olumide Odimayo, who was kidnapped last week has been found dead

According to reports, his remains was found near Ogolo River, between Sabomi and Igbotu in Ese Odo Local Government Area of the state this morning.
Reacting to the development, the spokesman for the party in the state, Omo’ba Abayomi Adesanya, said the death of the politician who recently relocated to Nigeria from London to join politics, is quite painful.
“The tragic death of Mr. Olumide Odimayo is a rude shock to us in the party because this is someone who came from London and started the struggle with us. I can’t get myself as I am speaking with you. Although, our party members have been sending their condolences to his family but his death is very painful to us all” he said.
8 comments:
Rest in peace Olu Baba oyinkan it's really sad
Waterside in ondo spells IJAWS. The police should solve this murder before their next
one. People living in close proximity to water should be extra careful.
Relocating to Nigeria in the name of politics huh.ok
and some idiots and yelling #freeevans
Oh my goodness!
U left London to join politics in this country with bloody politicians we have here?
Do u even love urself? Don't reply me but God cos ur dead already.RIP
Nawa o, so sad.
