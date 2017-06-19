 Ondo APC chieftain, Olumide Odimayo, who was kidnapped last week has been found dead | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 19 June 2017

Ondo APC chieftain, Olumide Odimayo, who was kidnapped last week has been found dead

An APC chieftain in Ondo state, Olumide Odimayo, aka “Londoner” who was kidnapped last week Thursday by unknown gunmen at his hometown in Igbotu, has been found dead.

According to reports, his remains was found near Ogolo River, between Sabomi and Igbotu in Ese Odo Local Government Area of the state this morning.


Reacting to the development, the spokesman for the party in the state, Omo’ba Abayomi Adesanya, said the death of the politician who recently relocated to Nigeria from London to join politics, is quite painful.
“The tragic death of Mr. Olumide Odimayo is a rude shock to us in the party because this is someone who came from London and started the struggle with us. I can’t get myself as I am speaking with you. Although, our party members have been sending their condolences to his family but his death is very painful to us all” he said.
8 comments:

Anonymous said...

Rest in peace Olu Baba oyinkan it's really sad

19 June 2017 at 16:33
Sheela said...

Waterside in ondo spells IJAWS. The police should solve this murder before their next

one. People living in close proximity to water should be extra careful.

19 June 2017 at 16:34
daniel ubong said...

Relocating to Nigeria in the name of politics huh.ok

19 June 2017 at 16:35
Davido's driver said...

and some idiots and yelling #freeevans

19 June 2017 at 16:36
Jecciluscious said...

Oh my goodness!

19 June 2017 at 16:42
Joyousbabe said...

U left London to join politics in this country with bloody politicians we have here?
Do u even love urself? Don't reply me but God cos ur dead already.RIP

19 June 2017 at 16:50
Anonymous said...

19 June 2017 at 17:03
Joyous babe, Linda Ikeji FIrst Cousin said...

Nawa o, so sad.

19 June 2017 at 17:04

