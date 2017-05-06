"I want a God fearing man. Because I think that once he's God's fearing, it's not about me anymore. Once a man fears the lord, there are certain things he'll not do to you because he fears the lord," Toke said. Watch the video after the cut.
Monday, 5 June 2017
"Once a man fears the lord, there are certain things he'll not do to you" - Toke Makinwa
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 6/05/2017 01:54:00 pm
