Omotola's Altar Ego Gets July 7 Premiere Date

The premiere of the highly anticipated movie, Alter Ego has been slated for Friday, July 7 at the prestigious Intercontinental Hotel, Lagos. The movie which has been generating attention and dominating conversation within and outside entertainment circle has been touted as a potential box-office record breaker.
Alter Ego has been so rated for three major reasons; it is the comeback movie for leading Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde after a three year hiatus, the seeming sex scenes featuring Omotola has set tongue wagging and the producers went all out for the production that has been described by Omotola herself as ‘pushing the envelopes’.
“Alter Ego” is the story of successful law attorney, the beautiful Ada Igwe (Omotola Jalade Ekeinde), who has focused a substantial part of her law practice on seeing all sex offenders in the city, especially child molesters, go to jail. Her penchant for punishment against sex offenders even goes beyond the four walls of the courtroom.
Whenever she cannot get the Judges to imprison an offender, she finds other ways to punish him. She is a passionate law enforcement agent but that is just one side of her. The other Ada happens to be an extremely sexually active person who neither time nor place can stop her urges when they come to her.
"For a very long time, I couldn't find a script that appealed to me," she continued. "I got to a point in Nollywood and filmmaking where the more I went out of the country and mixed with my colleagues internationally, I began to understand how much people respected my brand and what they expected of me, because when you’re back here you just get caught up in your normal stuff. You don't really understand how big or should I say how much people expect of you, and so you are in your feelings." Every year you have someone asking me,
“Omotola are you not doing movies again? Why are you not in movies?” but I said to myself until my find that project. It doesn't have to be a multi-million naira project, but when I find that movie, that setup, that character that inspires me, I don't mind even investing in it, but I will do it." And luckily, after three years or more, "Alter Ego" came along. I had to work with them on the script, but that was something there. I saw a crew for the first time.
In a long time I haven't seen that in Nollywood, everybody is kind of like set in their ways. But I saw these guys who are ready to just push boundaries, and I am ready with them." Alter Ego which is produced by Sidomex Universal in conjunction with Sneeze Films, stars Omotola Jalade- Ekeinde, Wale Ojo, Kunle Remi, Bobby Obodo, Jide Kosoko, Sexy Steel, Gregory Ojefua and others.
To buy ticket, visit www.alteregothemovie.com
