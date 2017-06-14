''#WCE You will always be my woman crush! The queen has gone home, My Nana left me and I couldn't talk about it. My Nana went to be with Jesus less than two weeks after my dad.
I was completely shattered! I was so heart broken and I felt I couldn't take it. It was too much. I lost my mom almost fifteen years ago and my Nana for me, was mom so it was like loosing both Dad and Mom in a space of two weeks. I didn't know how to face it and I couldn't tell you guys because I know how most of you have fallen in love with her from my videos and pictures with her. I didn't want to break your hearts .My beautiful, strong, funny, energetic and angelic queen. She loved God with all her heart. She even danced at the altar with two white handkerchiefs a day before she passed. I miss you Nana. I miss you so much it hurts. If I could have one more day... I love you till eternity #QueenAlice #NaturalistaQueen #MamaLolo-- Regards,
Wednesday, 14 June 2017
Omoni Oboli loses her grandmother less than two weeks after she lost her dad
2 comments:
May her soul rest in peace.
Rip to her
