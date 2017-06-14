 Omoni Oboli loses her grandmother less than two weeks after she lost her dad | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 14 June 2017

Omoni Oboli loses her grandmother less than two weeks after she lost her dad

Actress, Omoni Oboli has lost her grandmother less than two weeks after she also lost her dad. She took to her Instagram page to announce her passing away and also wrote a short tribute to her. She wrote;
''#WCE You will always be my woman crush! The queen has gone home, My Nana left me and I couldn't talk about it. My Nana went to be with Jesus less than two weeks after my dad.
I was completely shattered! I was so heart broken and I felt I couldn't take it. It was too much. I lost my mom almost fifteen years ago and my Nana for me, was mom so it was like loosing both Dad and Mom in a space of two weeks. I didn't know how to face it and I couldn't tell you guys because I know how most of you have fallen in love with her from my videos and pictures with her. I didn't want to break your hearts .My beautiful, strong, funny, energetic and angelic queen. She loved God with all her heart. She even danced at the altar with two white handkerchiefs a day before she passed. I miss you Nana. I miss you so much it hurts. If I could have one more day... I love you till eternity  #QueenAlice #NaturalistaQueen #MamaLolo-- Regards,
Alloy Chikezie said...

May her soul rest in peace.

14 June 2017 at 15:15
livingstone chibuike said...

Rip to her

14 June 2017 at 15:25

