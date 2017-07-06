Omojuwa pens emotional tribute to sister who died of typhoid fever

Public speaker and political commentator, Japheth Omojuwa is bereaved.
His sister, Oreoluwa Gloria died of typhoid fever in Port Harcourt
recently. In an emotional piece on his Instagram page, Omojuwa wrote,
' you
were committed to people and even on your sick bed, you spoke to me
about people you needed to send money to. And we got the money to them'.Read his full piece after the cut.
My beloved, I know you are resting in peace already. I have spent the days trying to believe this never really happened but it did and I have come to accept God's will. Oreoluwa Gloria, you were committed to people and even on your sick bed, you spoke to me about people you needed to send money to. And we got the money to them. In the week you were to come join the @omojuwafoundation team to do what you have been so excited about doing - touching lives - you chose to leave this sinful world, after saying your prayers. Mum will miss you, we will all miss you. In your name, Gloria, all that you wanted to so much do, we will do. We will be strong for you. We will always remember the joy and laughter you shared and we will always remember the Love you were wholly and completely about. I love you my beloved and I will always miss you. You will forever be in my heart, forever. Rest In Peace, till we meet at the feet of the Lord Jesus Christ.
