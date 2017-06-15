Olajumoke set to launch Vlog and reality show on Qtaby Cruise & ChillzZ4

Are you looking for a way to give your business a life? Are you thinking of a way of increasing your clients, networking with the right people while relaxing and having a good time with like minds? Make your dream come true on Qtaby Events exclusive boat cruise event for elite socialites, captains of industries, celebrities and business moguls.
This is the 4th edition of Qtaby CruiseNChillz and it promises to be fun as Nigerian modern Cindarella Olajumoke Orisaguna launches her Vlog & Reality Show where she shares untold stories of her transformation and her everyday experience in her new world with the intention of motivating her fans.
Host for this edition is the exceptional and ace vocalist Timi Dakolo and former Tinsel star and radio talk host Alex Okoroji while DJ Nana takes her place on the wheels of steel. This edition will attract guest appearances such as Patoranking, Orezi, Harrysong, TY Bello, Shan George, Dija, Denrele Edun, Lolo1 of WazobiaFM, 2baba & Annie Idibia, Mercy Aigbe, Simi, Yaw, Legendary DJ Jimmy Jatt, Woli Arole, Asiri comedy, and many more.
Date: Sunday June 25, 2017
Venue: Prest Cruise, Admiralty Road, Off Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1
Red Carpet: 4pm.
Every season, Qtaby Cruise&Chillz presents a worthy innovation to the industry as the last 3 seasons saw the launch of MockingBird Records, 3Thrones Concert and The Ntertane App respectively. Qtaby Cruise&Chillz is a reputable event known for it's attendance by the Captains of Industries, entertainers, celebrities and the crème de la crème of the society. Previous editions has had in attendance big personalies such as Jegede Paul; Chairman Japaul Oil & Maritime Services, Onanuga Tosin; C.E.O MobileXcetera Ltd., Micheal Ugwu; G.M. Sony Music West Africa, Deji Ashiru; C.E.O Bolivia Gas Energy, Mohammed Jimoh Yinusa; M.D. Dunlop Nigeria, Aanu Talabi; C.E.O Biotech, Ayo Animashaun; C.E.O Hip TV, Philip Trimnell; C.E.O Music Africa, Legendary DJ Jimmy Jatt, Lolo1 of Wazobia a.k.a Adaku of Jenifas Diary, Denrele Edun, Yaw of Wazobia FM, Samantha Jannsen of Big Brother Africa, Sheila Molelekwa of Big Brother Africa, Olajumoke, DJ Nana, Bunmi Mojekwu, Orezi, Kelly Hansome, MC Abbey, Funnybone, comedian Klint da Drunk and many others.
Ticket cost N30, 000, pay into Ecobank Account no 0932001255, Account name; Qtaby Events. Limited tickets are also available on DealDey.
Contact +2348112824176 for further enquiries.
Cruise&Chillz4 is powered by @qtabyevents and supported by Homes Rez, Ynaija, Africa Magic, 360Nobs, MTV Base, Olorisupergal, Cool/Wazobia FM, HipTV, KraksTV, Ntertane, Buckwyld Media.
