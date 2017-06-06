Oh wow! Stunning Miss Grand Thailand 2017 dies in car crash four days after she was crowned (photos)

Newly crowned beauty queen died in a fatal crash when a car in which she was traveling in with a friend ploughed into a shallow roadside ditch and crashed into a tree in Prachuab Khiri Khan’s Tap Sakae district, Thailand on Thursday, June 1.
The beauty queen identified as Ms Rattana Ramchatu, the Miss Grand Uthaithani 2017, was traveling from Chomphon to Bangkok where she had some charity works to attend as part of her project. She was set to represent her province in the Miss Grand International Thailand 2017.
