Wednesday, 21 June 2017

Oh wow! George Clooney and partners sell their drink brand for N1billion

Read the report from TMZ below...
George Clooney doesn't need your Target gift card for diapers and strollers, because he and Tequila partner Rande Gerber just scored a billion bucks by selling their Casamigos brand. The buyer -- Diageo, a British alcohol beverage company.
George and Rande agreed to stay with the company, which means they'll rake in even more. The 2 bros, along with Michael Meldman, created the brand just 4 years ago ... so their return is spectacular.
Rande tells TMZ he's shocked at how much money they made, saying, "We never could have imagined it.
