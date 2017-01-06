 Oge Okoye shares cute childhood photo of herself | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Thursday, 1 June 2017

Oge Okoye shares cute childhood photo of herself

Actress, Oge Okoye shared this side by side photo from her childhood and a recent photo of herself on Instagram with the caption; "Before Meets Now Glam Fam. The little girl with big dreams and a big God. That's Me."
Posted by at 6/01/2017 12:36:00 pm

9 comments:

Chi N said...

Hope she didnt steal it frm otu onye ocha,jst saying shaa

1 June 2017 at 12:40
OSINANL said...

OK, SEEN

1 June 2017 at 12:42
Anonymous said...

hope no be another person pikin sha

1 June 2017 at 12:48
Vincent said...

i hope she did not steal the picture of the little girls like she stole the pictures of two dogs and put it on her instagram like say they are her own. just like kcee did.

want to get a bigger penis? click here now

1 June 2017 at 12:51
Anonymous said...

Doesn't she have a childhood picture that's clear? This is not clear.

1 June 2017 at 12:52
Anonymous said...

Idiot. Just move on. The steal thing is stale.

1 June 2017 at 12:56
Anonymous said...

Vincent no wonder you're looking for a bigger penis. Instead of you to try to expand your know ledge. Na penis you dey calculate day and night.

1 June 2017 at 12:57
Anonymous said...

Beautiful Oge...
U guys should shut the Fuck and let that dog pics slide..
Lowlife trolls

1 June 2017 at 12:58
uniquechic said...

can someone desperately put anoda pix instead..seems crazy

1 June 2017 at 13:12

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts