Obituary of the slain Ghanaian soldier who was lynched by a mob

According to a statement released by the SPD, the burial will kick off at 7pm on Thursday night with a vigil at the Arakan Officers Mess.
The body of the 32-year-old major will be moved from the 37 Military Hospital Morgue to the forecourt of the State House for filing past on Friday. This will take place between 6am and 9am.
The body will then be taken to the Osu Cemetery for burial while the final funeral rite will be held at the forecourt of the State House immediately after the burial.
Thanksgiving service will be held at the Qodesh branch of the Lighthouse Chapel International at North Kaneshie in Accra from 10:30 am.
Lastly, a final funeral rite will be held at Bole in the Nothern Region from June 13 to June 15 while another will be held at Tumu in the Upper West Region from June 16 to June 18.
Major Maxwell Mahama, an officer of the 5th Infantry Battalion was killed by a mob on Monday, May 29, on suspicion of being an armed robber in Denkyira-Obuasi, the Central Region of Ghana.
