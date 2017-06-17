OAP Lara Olubo shares vile text message Tonto Dikeh allegedly sent to Churchill's mum

Above
is allegedly a text message actress Tonto Dikeh sent to her estranged
husband's mum. OAP Lara Olubo shared it on instagram. According to Lara
who refers to Churchill's mother as her
'Aunt', the woman sent a long message to Tonto,
begging her to allow her son, Churchill, have access to their son, King.
From the messages shared on IG, rather than respond respectfully to her
son's Grandmum, she responded with abusive text messages. See the rest
of the text and Lara's comments after the cut...
"Dear
Mama/Papa king! I'm taking dis up publicly for pple 2know dat as a
family we hv tried 2settle dis rift btwn u both!
I wish nd pray someday soon all dis ld stop nd u both can come togeda as
one 2raise our king!
Anike, I know wt d help of no one u wl raise King 2d best of ur ability,
d Zenith bank acct ur ola opened 4ur son is accessible 2u, he can't
lack anything.
But i need u 2know u hv a SON darling! The bond btwn a father nd a SON
is always very thick! Wt all what is goin on right now, even if we all
forget about it, internet wld remind ur Son, pple wld bring all dis out
sooner or later!
Deep down inside ur heart u know ur hubby never raised his hands on u, u
know how much u hv blocked all access 2reach u nd we are still trying
to! Deep down inside ur heart u know dis Issue started wt u nd my "Aunt"
bcos ur hubby bought a house for his mom!
All the fabrications going round has been crafted to tarnish his image.
Both of you never had any prior problems about infidelity and Domestic
Violence like you mentioned during your interview.. The chronicles of
all the problems started when u caused a scene for 2 hours straight
breaking down all the electrical appliances and interiors in the newly
finished house he acquired for his mom last December in the process of
doing all dis, u attacked ur mom inaw physically which is a Taboo in
YorubaLand; The house warming was fixed 4d next day and u ruined it 4my
aunt who had flown all d way from UK to enjoy the comfort of her new
house. The injuries u sustained while breaking appliances is d injury on
ur leg. Ola left for Ghana to cool off with Dunlop slippers after u had
destroyed all his personal effects. We all his family members saw dis
nd blamed him that he had covered up too much bcos of ur image! Dont
forget he has family and it is time that we come out and say something.
Mom King, I wish u can allow us as a family to settle dis amicably, u
know how many family meetings we've called nd u never showed up!
I just wish nd pray u both can be one again, i wish u can gv us d
audience to settle dis! I know u both are adult thou nd old enough to
take decisions about ur lives!
Then she also wrote;
Hmmmmm!
Anike!
Wt all u hv done nd said to my "Aunt" we still forgave u bcos no one is
perfect! When i saw dis msg u sent to her👆i was in shock nd all shaken
up.
We still feels we can settle dis Anike bcos of KING, but u refused to
pick anyones call nor make urself available to settle dis. Please my
dear, since u made up ur mind dat u are not coming back, then let all
dis be! Let it go!
Move on wt ur life dear, u guys dont need to abuse nor say nasty things
to one another no more! U guys dont need to try nd destroy one another's
career no more!
All I truly want to do is to appeal to u Anike to let him have full
access to his son and make him available to him regardless of ur
differences..I do not want dis boy to grow up and have sad moments when
his peers would taunt him with negative stories about his parents from
years ago; he's a major priority to him and He'll do anything to protect
his son and family from bad vibes..Internet never forgets oo.
He has tried all things humanly possible to get through to u and his
son; Searching 4u both for d past weeks, He's bnRoaming Abuja to find u
guys just to see his son.
Kai! And u both are so good togeda o nd we know u both compliment one
another! Esu ma labara oooo sugbon ko ni igbala!
Im not saying my brother is right nor wrong, neither saying u are right
nor wrong! Whatever that is hidden is open in God's presences!
My mother's saying "love keeps account of no wrong" im begging both of u
for the sake of the love u both hv for ur son! Please, let dis go! if u
do not want us to be one family no more! Just let it go nd move on
then!
If u both cant get over each other, then lets settle dis.... marriage is
not by force. Neither is Marriage for everyone...theirs no need goin to
the extreme acting on the threat u made claiming u gave him fame and
u'll take it back!
A make up artist that could skillfully make u look like a man; Can as
well do a make up to convincingly present Pictures of Domestic Violence.
We all know how these things work in the movie industry.
Kai! I know Nigerians would tongue lash me for this, Aburo mi ni Kunle
oo, Eje mi ni ooo but its okay! But i beg u all bloggers, after dis, let
them be!
