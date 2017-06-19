OAP Freeze reveals his kids attend the same school as Kidnapper, Evans's kids, says Evan's wife is an illiterate

OAP Freeze took to his Instagram page to reveal that his kids attend the same school as Kidnapper Evan's kids. In an Instagram post he wrote;
Just found out today, from a friend of mine who lives 2 houses away from Evans, that Evans kids allegedly go to the same school as my kids? Can you imagine?? According to my friend, the latest 2016/2017 Lexus, like the one pictured above, is what he had allegedly seen the wife drive several times. He said that his own wife used to wonder how a woman who couldn't speak english could drive such an expensive car. He assumed that he was a successful igbo trader.
Also, in an Instagram live chat with his friend who lives two houses away from Evans, It was revealed that Evans pays cash for his properties and wanted to redesign his house when he bought it. He also revealed that him and his wife don't attend estate meetings and that he his very softspoken.
Speaking of his personality, Freeze's friend said he is very smart, soft spoken but a monster who hardly speaks to anyone in the estate. He also revealed that his wife doesn't speak good english and Mr Evans also can't write.
His wife and kids have allegedly moved to South Africa.
21 comments:
I Hope the government will seize all his property after this.
and yet the woman was crying on camera that she doesn't know what her husband does for
a living and he doesn't give her money? evans needs to be killed in accordance with the lagos kidnap law.
Chai Evans no men d guy hit us bad and fast d guy na real bad guys.d wife na bloody liar
Wetin concern English and this topic now!Must very body know how to speak English before they can drive a car!Borrow some sense oga!I non know why them non even kidnap you self!
Is it only people who speak English that drive expensive cars? I think Freeze's friends wife is so dumb and daft. What has speaking English got to the do with driving expensive cars? She's so foolish. A fool is counted wise when he keeps silent, for out of the abundance of the heart the mouth speaketh. She just revealed her foolish she is
even the wife is a co-criminal in this kind of situation and should be arrested and sent to jail alongside her husband...
greedy ungodly human beings, they have no fear of God...
I trust Nigerian, they will dig dig nd dig out how many intestine in your belly
but then we don't need to subject the kids to this. yes their father is a nuisance and our society as a whole don't do enough to catch thieves and the likes but the kids please please please.
Watin concern dis one
the wife denied she did not what her husband does for a living,even said she doesn't know that the husband is very rich..the wife,dad and the mother knows the guy is into shady business,but they might not know he's in kidnapping
I think the man was about to relocate..
OAP Freeze just shut up and focus on your radio this dude has gangs that are still in lagos he is not into the business alone
Just mind how you talk cus the wall get ears as you mentioned your kid is in that school as Evans kids.you are given out location
Hmmmm,terrible unbelievable, too bad.
Monster Family. His wife should be arrested 2.
You are lucky he didn't come for you considering your bling bling expose''on the net all the time. You for hear nwen!
@Mr Freezer.... I know say you go jump enter this matter... Abi, no be you?
Your notice me is a call for concern Sir
@Galore
Freeze 80% of our Nnewi men can't speak nor write but the billions they have is something else. Pls no insult us o! They hire Graduates and master degree holders as Staff. The man said ' he is a monster' is it based on his exposed kidnapping life or based on his encounter with him on one on one? U pple shd take am easy o! Evans is down but cld still have boys out there. Mk una take am easy with exposing things. This guys r dangerous o
ISSOKEY! ME AM TIRED OF THEIR STORY.MBOK!
More truth coming out. And the wife claimed she doesn't know what her husband does. Issorite.
So d wife lived in dat mansion with him? So she knew? It's a shame
Na wa for this fake news carrier oh. Pls he didn't say his kids. He said his friend's kids. English is not that difficult na
