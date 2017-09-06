 NYSC member divorces husband and refunds bride price | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Friday, 9 June 2017

NYSC member divorces husband and refunds bride price

A serving NYSC corp member filed a petition to a Jos Upper Area Court to have her marriage dissolved on the grounds that she was no longer in love with her husband.

Rukayat Ahmed, 27, who lives in Jos with her now ex-husband, Alkasim Ahmed, argued that it was allowed in Islamic law for partners to separate if they were no longer in love and unwilling to live together.

Alkasim did not object to Rukayat's request so the marriage was dissolved. Judge Yahaya Ahmed, in addition to granting the separation, ordered Rukayat to refund the N80,000 which her husband paid when he came to marry her.
Posted by at 6/09/2017 09:24:00 pm

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts