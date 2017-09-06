Alkasim did not object to Rukayat's request so the marriage was dissolved. Judge Yahaya Ahmed, in addition to granting the separation, ordered Rukayat to refund the N80,000 which her husband paid when he came to marry her.
News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Friday, 9 June 2017
NYSC member divorces husband and refunds bride price
Alkasim did not object to Rukayat's request so the marriage was dissolved. Judge Yahaya Ahmed, in addition to granting the separation, ordered Rukayat to refund the N80,000 which her husband paid when he came to marry her.
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 6/09/2017 09:24:00 pm
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment