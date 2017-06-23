Nylah Lewis, 16-month-old girl beaten into coma by her father is brain dead

According to her grandmother, Belinda Lewis, 'my granddaughter is brain dead and my daughter is devastated. She's breaking down.”
Little Nylah Lewis remained in critical condition at Maimonides Medical Center with multiple skull fractures and bleeding on the brain four days after Shaquan Taylor, her 19 year old father allegedly pounded on her tiny body during a Father’s Day visit.
7 comments:
God have mercy!
The evil that men do.
Dogs!!
Happy Father's day to a boy
Evil man. He shall receive his reward here on earth.
Hmm I dnt understand humans oh. Some re fit to be animals
Oh dear!
... Merited happiness
