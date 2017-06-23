 Nylah Lewis, 16-month-old girl beaten into coma by her father is brain dead | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Friday, 23 June 2017

Nylah Lewis, 16-month-old girl beaten into coma by her father is brain dead

Nylah Lewis, 16-month-old girl who was brutally beaten by her dad on Father’s Day may be losing her brave fight for life.

According to her grandmother, Belinda Lewis, 'my granddaughter is brain dead and my daughter is devastated. She's breaking down.”
Little Nylah Lewis remained in critical condition at Maimonides Medical Center with multiple skull fractures and bleeding on the brain four days after Shaquan Taylor, her 19 year old father allegedly pounded on her tiny body during a Father’s Day visit.  

Lewis said Nylah was still on life support, and that if she survives, the brain damage was likely irreversible.
Posted by at 6/23/2017 05:23:00 pm

7 comments:

Carina K Jacob said...

God have mercy!
The evil that men do.
Dogs!!

23 June 2017 at 17:24
nsayorbung edem said...

Happy Father's day to a boy

23 June 2017 at 17:33
Anonymous said...

Evil man. He shall receive his reward here on earth.

23 June 2017 at 17:38
Junia O said...

Hmm I dnt understand humans oh. Some re fit to be animals

23 June 2017 at 17:40
Junia O said...

Hmm I dnt understand humans oh. Some re fit to be animals

23 June 2017 at 17:41
interested in penis enlargement? click said...

Evil man. He shall receive his reward here on earth.

23 June 2017 at 17:42
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Oh dear!


... Merited happiness

23 June 2017 at 17:53

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts