NURTW chieftain, Hamburger's wife, daughter arrive Nigeria from Dublin for his burial

The wife of NURTW chieftain killed in Shogunle on May 29 (read here
) has returned to Nigeria with her eldest daughter, for the burial of her husband.
Alhaja Abolore Bello flew in from Dublin, Ireland, ahead of Aro Rasaq Bello's burial which has been slated for Friday 2 June
.
A family source told P.M.Express that the wife came into Nigeria on Wednesday
night with their first daughter, Kafayat, and they are currently
staying with the deceased's mother in Odalume Street, Ladipo, Lagos.
Before
his death, 49-year-old Aro Rasaq Bello, AKA Hamburger, was the chairman
of the Lagos State Motorcycles Owners Association in Oshodi. His wife
and four children live abroad but she returned with only her first child
for the burial.
May his soul RIP.
They murdered the husband and Linda put out the address which the wife is currently resident at in the public eye haba! !!!!!!
So he left an aged mother
What a sad loss
@Galore
Why put where the wife and child are currently staying? Please take it out
RIP
eeyaa...Rip to her husband
Bring back our LIS
God's judgement soon on dose dat knows about his death ijn... i wil neva 4get ur act of kindness, ur leadership skills, ur loyalty to everybody, ur kind of gesture to everyone around u. Is now i bliv in d saying dat says 'good people dont last'... i hv leave in so many area before i move to odalume str ladipo oshodi, i'v neva see a NURTW BOSS like u before. U r no more but ur legacy lives on! Rest on Boss.. Akinrogun shogunle! Akile of ewu land! Imole shogunle ladipo oshodi! Baba alaanu tomodetagba!!! Sun re o
He died an area boy. So sad!
Even agbero can afford to relocate his family abroad. But the # NigerianGraduate cannot even covfefe.....
