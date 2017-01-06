 NURTW chieftain, Hamburger's wife, daughter arrive Nigeria from Dublin for his burial | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 1 June 2017

NURTW chieftain, Hamburger's wife, daughter arrive Nigeria from Dublin for his burial

The wife of NURTW chieftain killed in Shogunle on May 29 (read here) has returned to Nigeria with her eldest daughter, for the burial of her husband.

Alhaja Abolore Bello flew in from Dublin, Ireland, ahead of Aro Rasaq Bello's burial which has been slated for Friday 2 June.

A family source told P.M.Express that the wife came into Nigeria on Wednesday night with their first daughter, Kafayat, and they are currently staying with the deceased's mother in Odalume Street, Ladipo, Lagos.

Before his death, 49-year-old Aro Rasaq Bello, AKA Hamburger, was the chairman of the Lagos State Motorcycles Owners Association in Oshodi. His wife and four children live abroad but she returned with only her first child for the burial.
10 comments:

Daboski said...

May his soul RIP.

1 June 2017 at 21:21
Manuel Kunmi said...

They murdered the husband and Linda put out the address which the wife is currently resident at in the public eye haba! !!!!!!

1 June 2017 at 21:29
GALORE said...

So he left an aged mother


What a sad loss




@Galore

1 June 2017 at 21:36
Anonymous said...

Why put where the wife and child are currently staying? Please take it out

1 June 2017 at 21:41
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

RIP

1 June 2017 at 21:43
livingstone chibuike said...

eeyaa...Rip to her husband

1 June 2017 at 22:09
Ashanka said...

Bring back our LIS

1 June 2017 at 22:09
Bobby odalume said...

God's judgement soon on dose dat knows about his death ijn... i wil neva 4get ur act of kindness, ur leadership skills, ur loyalty to everybody, ur kind of gesture to everyone around u. Is now i bliv in d saying dat says 'good people dont last'... i hv leave in so many area before i move to odalume str ladipo oshodi, i'v neva see a NURTW BOSS like u before. U r no more but ur legacy lives on! Rest on Boss.. Akinrogun shogunle! Akile of ewu land! Imole shogunle ladipo oshodi! Baba alaanu tomodetagba!!! Sun re o

1 June 2017 at 22:14
Anonymous said...

He died an area boy. So sad!

1 June 2017 at 22:14
Eeyore said...

Even agbero can afford to relocate his family abroad. But the # NigerianGraduate cannot even covfefe.....

1 June 2017 at 22:24

