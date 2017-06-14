Notorious kidnapper, Evans says his mother knew he was a criminal

He said: "My mother does not come to my house and she also knows that I am into crime but she is not in support."
Vanguard reports that in a chat with newsmen, Evans promised to give up his evil ways and become a born again Christian if freed. He spoke of how he went into kidnapping after being introduced to it by a friend known as Hunchman. Hunchman was eventually killed during the failed kidnapping attempt on the life of the owner of Young Shall Grow Motors, Chief Vincent Obianodo. He began kidnapping in Anambra state, during Peter Obi's tenure but was later forced to leave the state from where they relocated to Edo and grew the kidnapping syndicate, getting more boys from Warri, Delta State to join them. From there, he moved to Lagos and continued in the illegal business.
“We carried out two big kidnappings where our victims paid N80m and N100million respectively. In 2013, I came to Lagos and I went straight to Festac Town. Before I came to Festac, I had already established contacts with some boys. One of the jobs we did was that of the owner of Young Shall Grow Motors, Chief Vincent Obianodo," Evans confessed.
He continued: "One guy, known as Emeka, brought the job and we were five that went for that operation — Hunch Man, Nmamdi, Uche, Nwoke and I. I was the one driving and our target was to kill Young Shall Grow’s driver and his police orderly. Hunch Man, Uche Nnamdi and Nwoke were carrying guns and they were the people who fired at Young Shall Grow. Hunch Man and Uche were killed during the attack, while Nnamdi, Nwoke and I survived. That operation was my most bloody operation. I didn’t know it was going to turn out that way. I usually don’t know names of people I kidnapped in Festac. But if I see them, I will tell you what I did to them. I have people who gave me information about my victims. The pharmacist job is the only one that gave us a problem.
"The highest ransom I collected was $1million dollars from somebody living in Festac. I keep my victims for months because I want their people to pay the ransom I demanded. I have people cooking for my victims, one of who stays in the house; his name is Uche. The other boy is from Aguleri. The boy is a new person, but Uche is old. I usually pay Uche N20million for every operation. I usually make the calls for the ransom. I have six boys in Lagos.
There is also a WhatsApp viral message claiming to be more confessions from the kidnap kingpin. In it, it was revealed that he fled from Opi, Nsukka Local Government of Enugu State to Lagos in the year 2000 after stabbing his fiancee because she decided against marrying him.
The broadcast message further claimed that prior to kidnapping, Evans was doing drugs and also worked as a driver though he ended up stealing large sums from his bosses.
Evans allegedly said: "The first job I got in Lagos was at Johnbulls Ikoyi as a driver to the CEO. One day we were going to his office and my boss said that he wanted to visit a friend. The moment he stepped into his friend’s house, I took the sum of N350,000 he had in the car and ran away to Ghana. I later returned to Nigeria after few months and avoided Ikoyi where my ex-boss office is situated. I then got a new job as a driver in the fashion I did before. I also stole N600,000 and eloped to Ghana again.
"I returned to Lagos in 2000 and used my old method to secure another job as a driver at the home of the first family I kidnapped their daughter. When I realised that they are very rich and loved their daughter deeply. I took the girl to Ghana from where I demanded a ransom of only N20m but the girl’s father paid N22m instead. I then freed the girl in Ghana. Once I got this money, I ventured into an extravagant lifestyle and bought a house in Ghana. Then, I bought over five exotic cars and a truck. I began to show prominently in social functions where people hailed the way I was spending money.
"I spent over N2m on orphanages and local primary schools in Ghana. The Deputy Nigeria Ambassador to Ghana and other prominent Nigerians were also in attendance at the handing over ceremony of my donations. Early this year, I was arrested along with my wife, in Lagos. We were brought to the court but we later regained our freedom due to the power of my money and connections."
The dad was right all along. To think I was almost bashing him for blaming the poor woman. Meanwhile hope the police arrest her too. Sorry excuse of a mom!!
When I said the wife must be privy to what he does for a living, some ppl said it was
not possible. However, extradition process must start to bring the wife back from Canada to answer for her crimes.
She will know na.
U beta start giving names of ur connections.
We are horrible people in Nigeria, if the people are good, governance will be equally good, you take from Nigeria and develop Ghana. He probably will be freed in 10 years with paying good bribes.
The wife should be arrested too, they are all in this together no doubt....
