Notorious kidnapper, Evans, files another lawsuit against IGP, demands N300m in damages

He is demanding N300 million in damages for his continuous detention without trial and being subjected to media trials.
Joined as respondents in his new lawsuit are the Nigeria Police Force, the Commissioner of Police Lagos State and the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, Lagos State Police Command.
In the fresh lawsuit marked FHC/L/CS/1012/ 2017, Evans is asking the court to declare that his continued detention since June 10th without arraignment, violates his fundamental rights as guaranteed under the 1999 Constitution.
Evans is also asking the court to declare that his parade before the media at the Lagos state police command in Ikeja on June 11th by the police was unconstitutional since the police had no court order to that effect.
The notorious kidnapper is asking the court to order the police to arraign him before a court or set him free. He is also asking the court to order the respondents to jointly and individually, pay him the sum of N300 million as exemplary damages for illegal detention and alleged harm caused by the alleged media trial.
Evan is also seeking an order of perpetual injunction, restraining the respondents from further arresting, detaining, harassing, investigating or inviting him in relation to the facts of his case.
The court is yet to assign a judge to the case nor fix a date for hearing of his new suit.
20 comments:
Lmfao.. Is this a Joke?
Evans are u mad..u tink say na kidnapping you still dey do abi. Na God go punish u ooo
Orishirishi
... Merited happiness
This lawyer must be arrested.He also a kidnapper.He is the brain behind all these nonsense law suit.
I cry for Nigeria, is this what my country as turn to, even Known criminal can treating our police force. It's all clear that the Cabals as they are always called in this country are strongly behind this idiot. Because to me I would v blow this guy head up for a long tim. Nigerias deserve more than this Mr IGP
How dare you tell the court to release a hardened criminal
nawa for this guy oo. Anyways...lawyers gat to chop nah. Make him continue!
Is this guy Okay in his upstairs area! You deserve worse than that, do you know the pain you made your Victims and their families go through? Imbecile!
criminal we get levels tuale
This man must not be a senior joker. I observed that it is not by mere man's power. The juju power is stil working e never expire. Bikonu I suggest they look into this man's source of power before person go crash in the midle of a serious game.
I can't believe this, can you imagine. NIGERIA IS FINISHED.
Who is advising this guy?how long has he stayed in detention that is making this noise? I pity him.
I can't believe this, can you imagine. NIGERIA IS FINISHED.
The way this matter dey go hmmm this guy may end up coming out free.
FOR THIS MAN TO FILE A CASE AGAINST GOVT, IT SHOWS THAT ALL WHAT IT SAID ABOUT HIM IS A LIE. THIS GOVT ARE STUPID IDIOT AND BASTERED. ITS ONLY ON MEDIA THEY TRY PEOPLE AND MAKE DEM TO CONFESS BUT THEY CANT GO TO COURT BCOS THEY LACK EVIDENCE.
I sit down dey look
Dis guy dey craze for ass oooo
There's no law in our country Naija. If Saraki can go free anything can happen my brother.
