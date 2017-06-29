 Notorious kidnapper, Evans, files another lawsuit against IGP, demands N300m in damages | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Thursday, 29 June 2017

Notorious kidnapper, Evans, files another lawsuit against IGP, demands N300m in damages

Notorious kidnapper, Evans, has filed another lawsuit against the Inspector General of Police, Idris Ibrahim, challenging his continuous detention since his arrest on June 10th.The lawsuit was filed through his counsel at the Federal High Court, Lagos.

He is demanding N300 million in damages for his continuous detention without trial and being subjected to media trials.


Joined as respondents in his new lawsuit are the Nigeria Police Force, the Commissioner of Police Lagos State and the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, Lagos State Police Command.

In the fresh lawsuit marked FHC/L/CS/1012/ 2017, Evans is asking the court to declare that his continued detention since June 10th without arraignment, violates his fundamental rights as guaranteed under the 1999 Constitution.

Evans is also asking the court to declare that his parade before the media at the Lagos state police command in Ikeja on June 11th by the police was unconstitutional since the police had no court order to that effect.

The notorious kidnapper is asking the court to order the police to arraign him before a court or set him free. He is also asking the court to order the respondents to jointly and individually, pay him the sum of N300 million as exemplary damages for illegal detention and alleged harm caused by the alleged media trial.

Evan is also seeking an order of perpetual injunction, restraining the respondents from further arresting, detaining, harassing, investigating or inviting him in relation to the facts of his case.

The court is yet to assign a judge to the case nor fix a date for hearing of his new suit.
Posted by at 6/29/2017 04:40:00 pm

20 comments:

Bamidele said...

Lmfao.. Is this a Joke?

29 June 2017 at 16:43
tsalz said...

Evans are u mad..u tink say na kidnapping you still dey do abi. Na God go punish u ooo

29 June 2017 at 16:44
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Orishirishi


... Merited happiness

29 June 2017 at 16:50
Bello Ajibola said...

This lawyer must be arrested.He also a kidnapper.He is the brain behind all these nonsense law suit.

29 June 2017 at 16:50
mr brai said...

I cry for Nigeria, is this what my country as turn to, even Known criminal can treating our police force. It's all clear that the Cabals as they are always called in this country are strongly behind this idiot. Because to me I would v blow this guy head up for a long tim. Nigerias deserve more than this Mr IGP

29 June 2017 at 16:51
Bello Ajibola said...

How dare you tell the court to release a hardened criminal

29 June 2017 at 16:52
Victor Eze (viceze) said...

nawa for this guy oo. Anyways...lawyers gat to chop nah. Make him continue!

29 June 2017 at 16:52
Seni said...

Is this guy Okay in his upstairs area! You deserve worse than that, do you know the pain you made your Victims and their families go through? Imbecile!

29 June 2017 at 16:53
Manuel Kunmi said...

criminal we get levels tuale

29 June 2017 at 16:55
uzoma favour oluchi said...

This man must not be a senior joker. I observed that it is not by mere man's power. The juju power is stil working e never expire. Bikonu I suggest they look into this man's source of power before person go crash in the midle of a serious game.

29 June 2017 at 17:04
Anonymous said...

I can't believe this, can you imagine. NIGERIA IS FINISHED.

29 June 2017 at 17:14
Jeff Yusuf said...

Who is advising this guy?how long has he stayed in detention that is making this noise? I pity him.

29 June 2017 at 17:14
Anonymous said...

I can't believe this, can you imagine. NIGERIA IS FINISHED.

29 June 2017 at 17:14
Bernice said...

The way this matter dey go hmmm this guy may end up coming out free.

29 June 2017 at 17:17
one man said...

FOR THIS MAN TO FILE A CASE AGAINST GOVT, IT SHOWS THAT ALL WHAT IT SAID ABOUT HIM IS A LIE. THIS GOVT ARE STUPID IDIOT AND BASTERED. ITS ONLY ON MEDIA THEY TRY PEOPLE AND MAKE DEM TO CONFESS BUT THEY CANT GO TO COURT BCOS THEY LACK EVIDENCE.

29 June 2017 at 17:18
one man said...

FOR THIS MAN TO FILE A CASE AGAINST GOVT, IT SHOWS THAT ALL WHAT IT SAID ABOUT HIM IS A LIE. THIS GOVT ARE STUPID IDIOT AND BASTERED. ITS ONLY ON MEDIA THEY TRY PEOPLE AND MAKE DEM TO CONFESS BUT THEY CANT GO TO COURT BCOS THEY LACK EVIDENCE.

29 June 2017 at 17:18
one man said...

FOR THIS MAN TO FILE A CASE AGAINST GOVT, IT SHOWS THAT ALL WHAT IT SAID ABOUT HIM IS A LIE. THIS GOVT ARE STUPID IDIOT AND BASTERED. ITS ONLY ON MEDIA THEY TRY PEOPLE AND MAKE DEM TO CONFESS BUT THEY CANT GO TO COURT BCOS THEY LACK EVIDENCE.

29 June 2017 at 17:18
Okafor Niky said...

I sit down dey look

29 June 2017 at 17:22
Baddbishop said...

Dis guy dey craze for ass oooo

29 June 2017 at 17:29
Chop Chop said...

There's no law in our country Naija. If Saraki can go free anything can happen my brother.

29 June 2017 at 17:33

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts