Notorious 'chessboard killer' reveals murdering his 49 victims was "like having sex"

"It brought me colossal pleasure. It is compatible to an orgasm."The killer's plan had been to kill one person for each of the 64 squares on a chessboard. He was caught before he met his morbid goal. Killer Pichushkin is known to receive love letters from Russian women in spite of his dark history. Speaking from his cell in Arctic penal colony Polar Owl, Pichushkin said he felt really delighted each time he murdered someone and got to work to hear people discussing it.
He said:
"I would get to work, and everyone was discussing my murders. I was exultant inside."Explaining why he made friends with his park victims before savagely killing them, he said:
"I had to get to know the person better, at least to hear his voice, to talk to him, to know his plans and dreams. Because it was important for me not to simply kill the flesh. This would be easy. It was important to kill a human being. Death is stronger than love. Although love is considered the strongest feeling. But the strongest is death."
Pichushkin often wedged a bottle into the cracked skulls of his victims. Though he was convicted of 49 murders, Pichushkin claims he actually killed 60 people. He said he "hated" Russia and wanted Vladimir Putin ousted as president and replaced by Alexei Navalny.
The serial killer, who carried out the evil crimes between 1992 and 2006, denied he deserved the death penalty and claimed that his killings were "not murder" but "the hand of God".
"In my case repentance is not just unnecessary, it is wrongful," he said from a cage in the prison psychologist's office. "I killed because I did not have any other choice. It was such a situation, there was no other way."
Pichushkin was exposed after his final victim, Marina Moskalyova, 36, died in the spring of 2006. The woman had left a note for her son with the killer's name and phone number on it when she went on a date with him.
