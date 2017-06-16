"My dearest friend, It's been 3yrs since you left, and 7months since I had the last seance when we talked. Nothing can compete with the friendship we shared and the bounding that grew so strong, before your exit. I will forever remain grateful for your regimented training, the value and principles you shoved down my throat. Even your love for Mum had a great impart on me. You reawakened in me a deeper meaning to life, the realisation of my purpose on earth. Most importantly, I learnt the value of contentment and humility from you my Guru. Not a lot of us are blessed with parents who make strong impact in our lives and shape our mindset. For this I am grateful to God. I feel blessed. Oh yes!!!! Sometimes noble fathers have noble children because rarely does an apple fall too far from its tree. Thank you Dad. Happy Fathers Day".
Friday, 16 June 2017
"Nothing can compete with the friendship we shared"- Charly Boy pays glowing tribute to his dad, Justice Oputa
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 6/16/2017 06:25:00 am
