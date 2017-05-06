 Not again! Orlando shooting leaves multiple people dead | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 5 June 2017

Not again! Orlando shooting leaves multiple people dead

Reports emerging at the moment reveals that multiple people have died in an attack carried out in Orlando this morning. The shooting occurred in Orlando's industrial area, officials say.

Following reports of multiple gunshots, officers gathered in a parking lot outside a warehouse off Forsyth Road in Orange County, near Full Sail University, Florida, shortly before 9a.m.


The Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed this sad incident and said that the scene has been "stabilized". They confirmed there were "multiple fatalities," adding that they are investigating a "tragic incident". The FBI is also on the scene to assist in the investigation.


CNN reports that 5 people have so far died, including the shooter. Police say the shooting appears to be a work-related incident and there is no connection to terrorism. This shooting comes a week before the one-year anniversary of the Pulse nightclub massacre in the same Orlando where 49 people were fatally shot by Omar Mateen, an Islamic extremist.
Posted by at 6/05/2017 05:43:00 pm

5 comments:

Sherly said...

it is likely to be an islamists. they are on rampage, they hit manchester and london. now they have hit orlando, florida again. now you can see why trump has imposed a travel ban.

want to get a bigger penis? click here now

5 June 2017 at 17:45
daniel ubong said...

Chai ooo,not again ooo!oh my goodness.

5 June 2017 at 17:50
Ifeoma1010 said...

The world is coming to an end. Finish!!!

Are expired products still safe for use? Learn more here.

5 June 2017 at 17:53
livingstone chibuike said...

dis is becoming more crazy i swear...Rip to d dead

5 June 2017 at 18:12
Anonymous said...

This is just one of the several reasons Trump wanna ban Muslims immigration. But some assholes are frustrating him. I hope they are happy at the recent killings

5 June 2017 at 18:17

Post a Comment

