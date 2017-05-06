Not again! Orlando shooting leaves multiple people dead

Following reports of multiple gunshots, officers gathered in a parking lot outside a warehouse off Forsyth Road in Orange County, near Full Sail University, Florida, shortly before 9a.m.
The Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed this sad incident and said that the scene has been "stabilized". They confirmed there were "multiple fatalities," adding that they are investigating a "tragic incident". The FBI is also on the scene to assist in the investigation.
CNN reports that 5 people have so far died, including the shooter. Police say the shooting appears to be a work-related incident and there is no connection to terrorism. This shooting comes a week before the one-year anniversary of the Pulse nightclub massacre in the same Orlando where 49 people were fatally shot by Omar Mateen, an Islamic extremist.
5 comments:
it is likely to be an islamists. they are on rampage, they hit manchester and london. now they have hit orlando, florida again. now you can see why trump has imposed a travel ban.
Chai ooo,not again ooo!oh my goodness.
The world is coming to an end. Finish!!!
dis is becoming more crazy i swear...Rip to d dead
This is just one of the several reasons Trump wanna ban Muslims immigration. But some assholes are frustrating him. I hope they are happy at the recent killings
