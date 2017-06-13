Norway proposes ban on full-face hijab in schools and university

"We do not want clothes covering the face in nurseries, schools and universities," Minister of Education and Research Torbjorn Roe Isaksen said in a statement, adding that 'these clothes prevent good communication, which is important for students to receive a good education.
It was also stated that when the bill is passed employees who insist on wearing a veil would risk losing their jobs, and students could face expulsion from the university.
The bill was proposed by Norway's minority government, a coalition of the center-right Conservatives and the populist Progress Party, who all believe the bill, which is expected to be passed in the spring of 2018, would find opposition support for the move.
However, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, Bulgaria and the German state of Bavaria have all imposed restrictions on wearing full-face veils in public places.
1 comment:
serious
Post a Comment