North West and Penelope Disick celebrate a joint Moana-themed birthday party (photos)

Kardashian sisters, Kim and Kourtney threw a joint birthday party for their daughters on Saturday
. North West, who turned 4 on June 15, and Penelope Disick, who will turn 5 on July 8
, teamed up for a Moana-themed party complete with characters from the movie and costumes.
North
wore a printed two-piece outfit adorned with leis and a tropical flower
crown, and Penelope also wore a two piece costume. Family and friends
including Larsa Pippen and her daughter Sophia, 50 cents babymama Daphne
Joy and son Sire, Jaden Smith amongst others were present. See more
photos below...
Nice
... Merited happiness
so they share the same birthday?
