Nollywood Actress, Sapphire Ogodo says most of her married colleagues are unfaithful. "They keep other men in different places to satisfy them"

Nollywood actress and producer, Sapphire Ogodo, said most of her colleague's marriages are breaking up because they are arrogant and unfaithful to their spouses.
“They are always with one Senator or the other, or attending one society party or the other. After seeing and mingling with all those big men, they get home and their husband says one thing, they respond with one thousand things because they are not seeing the sexiness in him again. We need to retrace our steps,”The mother of two also aired her views on the issue of domestic violence, which has led to the breakup of most celebrities’ marriages.“Women should generally learn how to be submissive to their husbands. The feminist and ego raves have taken over the industry. Every woman wants to be a man and be in charge.
“Your husband raises his hand on you, for nothing? No! He can’t. He is not a beast. Tell us, what did you do? Already you are an actress, so your husband always have it in mind that you have tendencies to cheat, so he is always on the look out. So, you have to be careful,” Ogodo stresses.Source: The Sun
