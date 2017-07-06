NogleTravels launches website with amazing travel packages

Nogle Travels, Nigeria’s newest online travel agency (OTA) has come on board to give Nigerians a brand new experience with the way they search for and book their flight ticket online to any destination around the world. This can be accessed online through www.nogletravels.com
The agency is offering Nigerians a set of tools that will allow them purchase travel packages that would meet their requirements and budget. The website is user friendly, secure and safe for transactions, hence we urge Nigerians to feel free to make their flight bookings while having a rest of mind that their transaction is secure while they get the best travel deals on offer.
Clients can make their bookings within seconds without experiencing a hitch and Nogle Travels has also made it possible for people to make last minute changes to their flight and hotel bookings at little or no extra cost.
When it comes to online activities and technology, Nigerians adapt fast and with Nogle Travels launching its new website, it is far easier for internet users to take advantage of the new portal while sourcing for better travel deals. According to the MD of Nogle Travels, Mrs. Ifechukwu Chukwurah,
"Apart from Nogle travels being the newest OTA in Nigeria, we are also the fastest growing and very reliable online travel agency in Nigeria, we are really excited for the acceptance from Nigerians. She also says the Nogle Travels pledges to continue to be top notch in the travel industry, form more strategic partnerships with both local and international airlines,and also be a one stop shop for all travel needs”Nogle Travels was launched to compliment the advancement in travel technology andas such run by seasoned professionals in the travel niche. It is an online travel agency, providing affordable travel options and independent flight comparisons between major international airlines and low fare airlines. The mission of Nogle Travels is to make traveling affordable and more exciting in comparing, booking and searching hotels, car rentals and flights.
NogleTravels has become a travel shop that allows clients to search for the latest flight specials. We offer travellers customized holiday packages to anywhere they can dream of.
The Director of Business Services, Mr. Frank Dibia says;
"Nogle Travels is like a dream come true; it’s a company that was conceived after years of strategic planning, cutting edge technology development and as well a conscious effort at learning the behavioral pattern of Nigerian customer."We are open to support you make the right travel decision. With our dedicated staff that are always ready to help and answer your queries through our 24/7 help line, we hope to serve you better. At Nogle Travels, we have a mission to give every client the best service at an affordable rate without compromising quality, simply because “We Care about you”.
The company also launched its B2B website to cater for other travel agents who also sells flight tickets to their own clients. The B2B website can be accessed on http://affiliate.nogletravels.com
On the B2B website, agents who don't have IATA license to issue tickets can sign up on this portal to get discounted fares so they can sell and make good profits.
The payment method currently on the website is EFT (Electronic funds transfer) and POS payment at the office.
Nogle Travels is located at Km 42 LekkiEpe expressway, at Sky Team Filling Station, Abijo, Lagos.
You can connect with Nogle Travels on social media via:
Facebook :https://www.facebook.com/Nogletravelsng/
Instagram :https://www.instagram.com/nogletravels/
Twitter :https://twitter.com/nogletravels
You can also call the office on +234 9087272777 or send email to info@nogletravels.com
Visit www.nogletravels.com website for more information.
No comments:
Post a Comment