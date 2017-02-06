No wonder T.I refused to let her go (photo)

News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Goodluck to him in ten years he wld regret everything
Too much sauce!!!Long live LIB
There is no girl, I repeat NO girl in Nigeria with this kinda hip. that hip should be imported! #foreign. Johnkingsblog.com
Food for the rich
Men...she's so freaky hot,nice hips,am like....gosh.
If at 37 years with an 18 year old daughter and you are still a side chick to a 36 year old man, then Bernice you better bow your head down in shame
Too much ata rodo
Na wah... dee
Damn!!!!
Post a Comment
9 comments:
Goodluck to him in ten years he wld regret everything
Too much sauce!!!
Long live LIB
There is no girl, I repeat NO girl in Nigeria with this kinda hip. that hip should be imported! #foreign. Johnkingsblog.com
Food for the rich
Men...she's so freaky hot,nice hips,am like....gosh.
If at 37 years with an 18 year old daughter and you are still a side chick to a 36 year old man, then Bernice you better bow your head down in shame
Too much ata rodo
Na wah... dee
Damn!!!!
Post a Comment