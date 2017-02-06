 No wonder T.I refused to let her go (photo) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 2 June 2017

No wonder T.I refused to let her go (photo)

This is Bernice Bergos, T.I's main side chick, who his estranged wife, Tiny recently attacked on instagram...see the uncensored photo after the cut...



Posted by at 6/02/2017 09:41:00 pm

9 comments:

Anonymous said...

Goodluck to him in ten years he wld regret everything

2 June 2017 at 21:48
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

Too much sauce!!!


Long live LIB

2 June 2017 at 21:52
John King said...

There is no girl, I repeat NO girl in Nigeria with this kinda hip. that hip should be imported! #foreign. Johnkingsblog.com

2 June 2017 at 21:52
Davido's driver said...

Food for the rich

2 June 2017 at 21:55
onyinyechi nzekwe said...

Men...she's so freaky hot,nice hips,am like....gosh.

2 June 2017 at 21:55
Anonymous said...

If at 37 years with an 18 year old daughter and you are still a side chick to a 36 year old man, then Bernice you better bow your head down in shame

2 June 2017 at 22:02
Manuel Kunmi said...

Too much ata rodo

2 June 2017 at 22:13
dee boi said...

Na wah... dee

2 June 2017 at 22:14
Anonymous said...

Damn!!!!

2 June 2017 at 22:16

