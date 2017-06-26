''No shame in my pain” The #1in3 Africa campaign against sexual and domestic violence against women globally, originating from the heart of Nigerian sisterhood

It’s unique voice was borne out of the realization to treat the root cause of this persistent societal bane in spite of numerous global campaigns by reorientation, education and extensive awareness. The charge is to spread these educational and empowering messages across the continent.
It is spearheaded by HM Wuraola Zaynab Otiti Ogunwusi, Yeyeluwa of Ife the Olori to his imperial majesty, Alayeluwa OONI Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II, the 51 st OONI of of Ile-Ife, Arole Oduduwa. "Daily there are reports of women being beaten, killed and emotionally abused by men they thought would protect them, men they believed will love them and keep them safe.
My heart breaks as I read these stories and hear news of incidents across Nigeria of women who have lost their lives, will to live and confidence whilst in these very unhealthy and destructive relationships. Domestic violence is fast becoming a trend with little or no consequence considering the seriousness of the crime.
UN statistics show that 1 in 3 women are abused daily this is a rather sad ratio. So I ask myself, “How can I help”? “How can I impact the lives of these women? The #1in3Africa campaign is a movement to help put a STOP TO DOMESTIC VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN it is a cry for help against the injustice these women have to endure for fear of being shamed, ridiculed and alone.
I, alongside three amazing, strong and courageous women have come together to be that voice for the helpless woman- there is no shame in your pain, it's not your fault, you are beautiful, strong and powerful. We look forward to going this life changing journey with you and giving you a chance to rise again. HM Olori Wuraola Zaynab Otiti Ogunwusi. – Yeyeluwa of Ife The United Nations statistics are staggering!
The UN estimates that 70% of women have experienced physical and/or sexual violence from an intimate partner in their lifetime. This means that around 120 Million girls worldwide have experienced forced sexual acts at some point in their lives. Sadly, the most common perpetrators of this sexual violence are current or former husbands, partners or boyfriends.
• 1 in 3 Women have either been beaten or experienced sexual violence.THE TIME TO ACT IS NOW!
• 1 in 3 women will die as a result of that violence.
Join us on our mission to end violence against women by providing much needed awareness and support to the girls and women in need, beginning with our awareness walk.
The #1in3Africa Campaign is supported by the Emir of Kano, Tonto Dikeh, Mercy Aigbe, Kate Henshaw, Ini Edo, Monalisa Chinda, Uche Jumbo, Funke Akindele, Adunni Ade, Annie Idibia, Seyi Shay, Ndidi Obioha (Enthyst), HRH Queen Chika Acholonu, Mrs Onari Duke, Dare Art Alade, Mrs Ifeoma Williams, Mrs Yutee Rone and many more.
#1in3Africa Walk Date: Friday June 30, 2017 Time: 10AM Location: Start Off Point is Falomo Roundabout, Awolowo Road, Ikoyi Lagos PRESS CONTACT Mercedes Richards 08073345946 Mrein2006@yahoo.com
FOR PRESS KIT: www.houseofoduduwafoundation.org
INSTAGRAM: @1IN3AFRICA
