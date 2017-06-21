"It can not succeed. It is a hoax and absolute comedy of errors. I'm laughing at the stupidity of kogi state government. Many appointees will go to jail for forgery. Even dead people's names on the recall register. A governor who does not know what double registration is may not as well know the procedure for recall. Every lie has an expiry date. This comedy of errors will soon end. No shaking at all. This won't solve the problem of not paying salaries for over 15 months. No retreat no surrender. Truth is my only Defence".
Wednesday, 21 June 2017
"No shaking at all"- Dino Melaye reacts to reports of INEC receiving collated signatures for his recall
