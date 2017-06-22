Speaking to US magazine, Newsweek, Harry, who is fifth in line to the throne said he did not think his brother William or even their father, Charles wants to be king.
Harry has always made it known that he has no interest to the throne but it's news that his brother and father also feel the same way. He, however, insisted that though they may not want it, Britain and other countries still need "the magic" of the monarchy.
He later adds: "The monarchy is a force for good and we want to carry on the positive atmosphere that the Queen has achieved for over 60 years, but we won't be trying to fill her boots. We are involved in modernising the British monarchy. We are not doing this for ourselves but for the greater good of the people. The Queen has been fantastic in letting us choose. She tells us to take our time."
Harry also made another revelation during the interview. Recalling his mother's burial in 1997, Harry criticised his family's decision to make him walk behind his mother's coffin as a 12-year-old, saying:
"My mother had just died, and I had to walk a long way behind her coffin, surrounded by thousands of people watching me while millions more did on television. I don't think any child should be asked to do that, under any circumstances. I don't think it would happen today."
Both Prince Harry and Prince William have been criticised for not stepping into their roles as Royals and getting involved in engagements required of them as Royals, the way their parents and grandparents did but as the Queen and her husband the Duke of Edinburgh get older, the brothers are beginning to shoulder more responsibilities. Harry spoke about this in front of Kensington Palace.
He says: "I am now fired up and energised and love charity stuff, meeting people and making them laugh. I sometimes still feel I am living in a goldfish bowl, but I now manage it better. I still have a naughty streak too, which I enjoy and is how I relate to those individuals who have got themselves into trouble."
Several times during the interview, Harry stressed that he aches to be something other than just "Prince Harry" but that he also is in a rush to make something of his life and make a difference.
"I feel there is just a smallish window when people are interested in me before (William's children Prince George and Princess Charlotte) take over, and I've got to make the most of it," he says.
He revealed that he's partnering with William and his wife Kate, to modernise the monarchy. He also praised his late mother, Princess Diana, for playing a huge part in showing him an "ordinary'"life. He says that because of that, he and William both have a normal life and that he even does his shopping himself, to the amazement of many. He added that if he's lucky enough to have kids of his own, he will ensure they have a relatively normal life.
"Even if I was king, I would do my own shopping," he said.
the monarchy is an outdated system of government. and there really is no magic of monarchy. britain and other european countries should disband it the
way iranians got rid of the monarchy.
