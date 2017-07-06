"No region or any ethnic group has the right to eject or instigate an ejection of other ethnic group.This is a republic that has come to stay.In the past it overcame secession,ethnic and religious violence and shall always outlive those promoting it" - he wrote
News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Wednesday, 7 June 2017
No region or any ethnic group has the right to eject or instigate an ejection of other ethnic group- Senator Shehu Sani
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 6/07/2017 04:37:00 pm
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
3 comments:
God Bless you sir!!!
Don't mind those almagiris.
I luv ds man. He knows what he's doing
Post a Comment