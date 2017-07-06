 No region or any ethnic group has the right to eject or instigate an ejection of other ethnic group- Senator Shehu Sani | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Wednesday, 7 June 2017

No region or any ethnic group has the right to eject or instigate an ejection of other ethnic group- Senator Shehu Sani

Senator Shehu Sani who represents Kaduna Central in the senate took to his Facebook page to react to calls by some Northern Youths for Igbos residing in the region to leave on or before October 1st.
"No region or any ethnic group has the right to eject or instigate an ejection of other ethnic group.This is a republic that has come to stay.In the past it overcame secession,ethnic and religious violence and shall always outlive those promoting it" - he wrote
Posted by at 6/07/2017 04:37:00 pm

3 comments:

Amos Mohammed said...

God Bless you sir!!!

7 June 2017 at 16:58
Joyous babe, Linda Ikeji FIrst Cousin said...

Don't mind those almagiris.

7 June 2017 at 17:08
Pretty woman friend said...

I luv ds man. He knows what he's doing

7 June 2017 at 17:29

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts