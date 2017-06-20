No more ‘Nigerian Music Hour’!!! It’s Nigerian Music 24/7

The channel will play music videos from our very own Nigerian artists such as Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, P-Square, D'banj, Yemi Alade and Davido, as well as showcase the music scene’s up and coming performers. This amazing move follows IROKO’s success in building a pan-African TV audience of entertainment fans in its millions.
And guess what? IROKOMUSIC is the lover of all languages and will be giving our Francophone brothers and sisters a treat - the channel is in French! It goes to show that when it comes to music, language is never a barrier. Oui!
IROKOMUSIC viewers will have direct access to video mixes, current hot hits, brand new videos from popular Nigerian artists, throwback tracks and behind-the-scenes content. In addition to the music content, IROKOMUSIC will be featuring scripted and unscripted content created by award-winning Nigerian film studio, ROK Studios.
The launch of IROKOMUSIC on LES BOUQUETS CANAL+ isn’t IROKO’s first foray into the African music industry. In 2010, IROKO launched iROKING, one of the first legal music streaming platforms in Nigeria, which has since aggregated a global Afrobeats fan base, with over 1.2 million registered users. The mobile music site will now sit under the IROKOMUSIC brand, and is available at http://m.irokomusic.ng/.
The announcement was first made to industry professionals at this year’s DISCOP Abidjan. Check out pictures below:
