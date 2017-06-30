Port Harcourt comes on stream with launch of Etisalat’s 4G LTE

Port Harcourt is now on the growing list of Nigerian cities where millions of customers have access to the high-speed Etisalat 4G service, which empowers users to enjoy seamless streaming of high-definition videos, online shopping, entertainment, e-learning and superior quality experience. Other cities where Etisalat 4G LTE has been fully effective are Lagos, Abuja, Kaduna and Kano.
The launch in Port Harcourt involved a roadshow by a team from Etisalat who went visiting some of the network’s corporate customers for a hands on experience demonstrating the speed and efficiency of Etisalat 4G LTE in Port Harcourt.
Some of these corporate customers include Total Nigeria Plc, JBIS Integrated Resources Limited, First Independent Power Limited, Income Electrix, amongst others.
The Director, Enterprise Segment, Etisalat Nigeria, Eric Uwaoma, stated why the service makes business sense, saying the launch of Etisalat 4G LTE has enabled corporations to transfer large amounts of data and communicate with their various locations easier, faster and seamlessly.
The Manager, Data Services Marketing, Etisalat Nigeria, Godswill Nnaji, also present at the launch said “Etisalat 4G LTE is a significant improvement on 3G and Etisalat subscribers do not need a different price plan to enjoy the service. Once our customers connect to 4G on their devices, they will notice that their experience on the network has become a lot better.”
See photos from the launch below.
