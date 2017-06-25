The Kokomaster held the listening party for his new album at an event in Los Angeles yesterday. He shared red caret photos from the event on twitter and a fan replied his tweet, saying, 'I don't know where you are heading but guy you need don Jazzy'. Dbanj fired back, saying; 'Are you also on d Payroll? Even @donjazzy knows in his heart he is begging me.. You madt bruh? Lol.. Jazzy Come carry ur people o'. This has sparked a trend on Nigerian twitter. See more after the cut.
Sunday, 25 June 2017
Nigerians react after D'Banj said Don Jazzy was still begging him
The Kokomaster held the listening party for his new album at an event in Los Angeles yesterday. He shared red caret photos from the event on twitter and a fan replied his tweet, saying, 'I don't know where you are heading but guy you need don Jazzy'. Dbanj fired back, saying; 'Are you also on d Payroll? Even @donjazzy knows in his heart he is begging me.. You madt bruh? Lol.. Jazzy Come carry ur people o'. This has sparked a trend on Nigerian twitter. See more after the cut.
4 comments:
Them get time
... Merited happiness
d'banj is acting childish for restarting a beef that has already been buried previously. it is normal for fans to make careles
remarks on social media but it is up to him to just brush it off instead of using it to restart another beef with don jazzy.
D'banj is just a kid.
una get data 2waste #hiss n pass
