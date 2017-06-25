 Nigerians react after D'Banj said Don Jazzy was still begging him | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Sunday, 25 June 2017

Nigerians react after D'Banj said Don Jazzy was still begging him

Nigerians are reacting to a comment made by Dbanj about Don Jazzy on social media.

The Kokomaster held the listening party for his new album at an event in Los Angeles yesterday. He shared red caret photos from the event on twitter and a fan replied his tweet, saying, 'I don't know where you are heading but guy you need don Jazzy'. Dbanj fired back, saying; 'Are you also on d Payroll? Even @donjazzy knows in his heart he is begging me.. You madt bruh? Lol.. Jazzy Come carry ur people o'. This has sparked a trend on Nigerian twitter. See more after the cut.











NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Them get time


... Merited happiness

25 June 2017 at 18:23
Bria said...

d'banj is acting childish for restarting a beef that has already been buried previously. it is normal for fans to make careles

remarks on social media but it is up to him to just brush it off instead of using it to restart another beef with don jazzy.

25 June 2017 at 18:25
Tayo (Get A Bigger Size) said...

D'banj is just a kid.

25 June 2017 at 18:25
Chi Jeremiah said...

una get data 2waste #hiss n pass

25 June 2017 at 18:30

