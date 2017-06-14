 Nigerians react after CCT clears Saraki of false asset declaration charges | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 14 June 2017

Nigerians react after CCT clears Saraki of false asset declaration charges

This morning, the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) dismissed the charges of false asset declaration against Senate President, Bukola Saraki. Chairman of the tribunal, Danladi Umar, in his ruling said the prosecution team had failed to provide sufficient evidence to prove that Saraki was indeed guilty of false asset declaration.

With this, Nigerians took to social media to share their views on the ruling. As expected many believe the fight against corruption is a futile effort. See their comments below.



















morris desmond said...

who honestly does not know saraki is a big thief!

14 June 2017 at 15:10
Alloy Chikezie said...

What a country.

14 June 2017 at 15:14
dan nelson said...

Political Scam

14 June 2017 at 15:16
Andrew said...

it is obvious that the judges are been bribed. this is why buhari was complaining that



efcc is losing to many high profile corruption cases. it doesn't make sense anymore.

14 June 2017 at 15:18
Chop Chop said...

Unbelievable.

14 June 2017 at 15:33
chris77 said...

My take. Buhari may not make it back to be president. Osinbajo is a christian and the North will not have him succeed Buhari. Their best bet is to clear Saraki(a muslim from North Central) of all charges and find every means to make him president. Again, my take

14 June 2017 at 15:36
Anonymous said...

To God be the glory

14 June 2017 at 15:37
Anonymous said...

Did d prosecution prove it's case or simply make noise in d Media

14 June 2017 at 15:44
Ichebi Christian said...

Why should this surprised Nigerians?

14 June 2017 at 15:45
Anonymous said...

I know Biafra republic will not happen in my life time so I better travel out of this hopeless country.

14 June 2017 at 16:08
Anonymous said...

Looks like we need to kill to get justice in this country..
14 June 2017 at 16:09

