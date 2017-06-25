 Nigerians drag Harrysong for using 'stolen' photos to announce birth of his twins | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Sunday, 25 June 2017

Nigerians drag Harrysong for using 'stolen' photos to announce birth of his twins

Yesterday, evidence popped up online that Harrysong may have used 'stolen' photos to announce the birth of his twins. It's almost 24-hours after and the singer is yet to deny, defend or even react to the allegations. Some Nigerians aren't waiting for this explanations though, they are roasting him on twitter already. See more after the cut...

Anonymous said...

Maybe shame dey catch am... The twin fit resemble hin gate man

25 June 2017 at 09:24
Anonymous said...

25 June 2017 at 09:24
Anonymous said...

Mumu! What if na RMD be him gate man and not Omo Baba as you assumed?

25 June 2017 at 09:48

