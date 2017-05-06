Nigerian woman writes post to explain why it's inappropriate for a married man to be out by 11pm

A Nigerian mother-of-two feels it is inappropriate for a married man to
be out of the house past 11 p.m. According to her, it is wrong for the
wife to be the only one acting responsible like a married person while
the husband is out hanging with the boys all in the name of
"de-stressing". Who agrees?
14 comments:
if she feels it is wrong that is basically her own cup of tea. and if she would not tolerate it then that is between her and her husband. why force people to accept your ideas.
I concur.
What's hanging with the boys that always ends up in hangover. It's actually an irresponsible act. It's different if it's a business meeting. But if it's shayo night bcos it's to ease out stress & whatever frivolous stories we give our wives, it's wrong to make it a habit of staying out late. Staying out late means there's no home satisfaction with wifey. So women also check yourselves.
She has a point u can hang out but not on a daily basis.if d hubby hangs out once a while it's ok.being out at 11 is not even safe for a family man d town is not safe
Coming from a married man, I agree with you completely.
Before Nko
#GBAM
Bullshit. Husband not prisoner.
She has said it all. A word to the wise is sufficient.
i totally concur. it's highly irresponsible and shows dude lacks home training.
100% agreement
Am sure u r still a single girl or lady but just wait there I am coming to marry u.
Crack head
True talk,I concur. Husbands love your wife as you love yourself,don't do to your wife what you wouldn't want her to do to you.
