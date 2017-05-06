 Nigerian woman writes post to explain why it's inappropriate for a married man to be out by 11pm | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 5 June 2017

Nigerian woman writes post to explain why it's inappropriate for a married man to be out by 11pm

A Nigerian mother-of-two feels it is inappropriate for a married man to be out of the house past 11 p.m. According to her, it is wrong for the wife to be the only one acting responsible like a married person while the husband is out hanging with the boys all in the name of "de-stressing". Who agrees?
Posted by at 6/05/2017 08:21:00 am

14 comments:

Dave said...

if she feels it is wrong that is basically her own cup of tea. and if she would not tolerate it then that is between her and her husband. why force people to accept your ideas.

5 June 2017 at 08:25
Rosemary C. said...

I concur.

5 June 2017 at 08:26
Sweetchild Sweet said...

What's hanging with the boys that always ends up in hangover. It's actually an irresponsible act. It's different if it's a business meeting. But if it's shayo night bcos it's to ease out stress & whatever frivolous stories we give our wives, it's wrong to make it a habit of staying out late. Staying out late means there's no home satisfaction with wifey. So women also check yourselves.

5 June 2017 at 08:30
hrm paul said...

She has a point u can hang out but not on a daily basis.if d hubby hangs out once a while it's ok.being out at 11 is not even safe for a family man d town is not safe

5 June 2017 at 08:32
Anonymous said...

Coming from a married man, I agree with you completely.

5 June 2017 at 08:35
Victoria said...

Before Nko

5 June 2017 at 08:37
Anonymous said...

#GBAM

5 June 2017 at 08:49
Anonymous said...

Bullshit. Husband not prisoner.

5 June 2017 at 08:53
Abux said...

She has said it all. A word to the wise is sufficient.

5 June 2017 at 08:57
Anonymous said...

i totally concur. it's highly irresponsible and shows dude lacks home training.

5 June 2017 at 08:57
Anonymous said...

100% agreement

5 June 2017 at 09:01
daniel ubong said...

Am sure u r still a single girl or lady but just wait there I am coming to marry u.

5 June 2017 at 09:03
Sirgreen Stanley said...

Crack head

5 June 2017 at 09:06
Factism O b said...

True talk,I concur. Husbands love your wife as you love yourself,don't do to your wife what you wouldn't want her to do to you.

5 June 2017 at 09:07

