Nigerian-Turkish school kidnappers arraigned in court (Photos )

The Nigerian Police Force on Tuesday arraigned suspected kidnappers of students and staff of Nigerian-Turkish International College (NTIC) Isheri, Ogun State, before the Federal High Court, Abuja.
The notorious kidnappers who were later caught after the operation, stormed the College on January 13, 2017, and abducted eight students and two staff of the NTIC.
The victims were released by their abductors on January 24 at about 7.30pm after the were reportedly paid 10 million Naira ransom.
Photo Credit: Femi Ipaye
Are they still alive?..
Na wa o
... Merited happiness
