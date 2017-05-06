Nigerian teenager arrested in Florida after he detained his professor and requested for a make-up exam

19-year-old Jude Chiedu Akachukwu was recently arrested after he reportedly imprisoned a Professor against her will at Santa Fe College, Gainesville, Florida. According to a Police report, Jude went into the professor’s office without being invited in, closed the door and blocked the doorway. He insisted that the professor could not leave the office until she agreed to allow him to make up an exam.
"When the professor declined, he allegedly grabbed her arm as she tried to walk away. She threatened to call the police, and he threw himself on the floor crying."
The professor left her office and went to a nearby classroom to teach but Jude followed and began to disrupt the class. The Police arrested and charged him with false imprisonment, battery and disturbing the peace.
