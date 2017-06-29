Henry Onyekuru, a former Eupen star who was born in Onitsha finished last season as the joint leading scorer in the Belgian Super League with 22 goals in 38 games – 10 of those came in the final 10 games – and attracted the attention of a number of top clubs across Europe as a result.
Thursday, 29 June 2017
Nigerian teenage sensation, Henry Onyekuru snubs Arsenal to sign with Everton in £6.8million deal
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 6/29/2017 02:24:00 am
