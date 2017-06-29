 Nigerian teenage sensation, Henry Onyekuru snubs Arsenal to sign with Everton in £6.8million deal | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Thursday, 29 June 2017

Nigerian teenage sensation, Henry Onyekuru snubs Arsenal to sign with Everton in £6.8million deal

Nigerian striker, Henry Onyekuru, has signed for English Premier League club Everton FC in a £6.8million deal. The 20-year-old who has been on Arsenal radar for a while made the announcement on Instagram that he has signed with Everton ahead of the 2017-18 season.'
So happy to sign for Everton #thankful #everton,' he wrote.


Henry Onyekuru, a former Eupen star who was born in Onitsha finished last season as the joint leading scorer in the Belgian Super League with 22 goals in 38 games – 10 of those came in the final 10 games – and attracted the attention of a number of top clubs across Europe as a result.
Posted by at 6/29/2017 02:24:00 am

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts