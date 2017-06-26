Nigerian striker, Victor Anichebe joins Chinese club Beijing Enterprises

Former Sunderland, West Bromwich Albion and Everton striker, Victor Anichebe, is the latest ex- Premier League star and Nigerian footballer to make a big-money move to China after completing his transfer to Chinese second-tier side Beijing Enterprises Group FC.
The club manager Gao Hongbo made the announcement at a recent press conference.
"We are delighted with the signing of Victor, who played in the Premier League,"
"It's a positive development for our whole club.
"Victor hasn't trained on the pitch since the Premier League season ended, so it may take a while for him to integrate into our team. We have to be patient."
The 29-year-old football star was released by Sunderland following their relegation from the Premier League.
Anichebe joined the Black Cats on a short-term contract as a free agent last September, but his brief spell at the Stadium of Light was frustrated with knee and hamstring injuries.
He scored just three goals in 19 appearances and was not offered a new contract at the end of the season.
Details of the mouth-watering deal are yet to be revealed. The striker has now joined Mikel Obi, Odion Ighalo and Brown Ideye among the few Nigerians playing in China.
